Byron O. Crowson, 68 July 4, 1953 – October 12, 2021

In Memoriam

FLY CREEK – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Byron O’Neal Crowson passed away unexpectedly. He bravely and optimistically confronted failing health during the past six months. He was a devoted husband and father.

Byron was born on July 4, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Hendrickson) Crowson. Byron graduated from Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, Ohio, received his associate degree in nursing at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, and his bachelor’s degree in Nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University. Byron was a dedicated Registered Nurse for more than 40 years and was employed at Ohio State University and at the Dayton VA Hospital, prior to relocating to Fly Creek. It was while he was working as a nursing supervisor that he met his future wife, Joanne Weidel. They were wed on May 5, 2002, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada.

After relocating to Fly Creek, he took on his new and favorite job as a stay-at-home dad, learning to cook family meals and juggling busy schedules. He took on this role with great dedication and pride. He returned to nursing and was most recently employed at Cooperstown Center, Foltsbrook Center, and Chestnut Park Nursing Home.

Byron is survived by his wife, Joanne, son Grant F.J. Crowson, and daughter Rose Elizabeth Crowson, all of Fly Creek. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Weidel of Glenmont, NY, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lisa and William Lorman of Amsterdam, NY, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and James Burke of Elkins, WV, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Laura Weidel and James Parker of Ossipee, NH, and brother-in-law James Weidel of Yonkers, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings and his father-in-law John Weidel.

Byron was an avid reader and never left home without a book in his hand. He was a history buff and patriotic, enjoying celebrating his birthday on the 4th of July with fireworks every year. He never knew a stranger and, in his memory, take the time to say “hi” to someone you don’t know and maybe even bring up a random topic of your choosing.

His family is grateful and proud that he made his wishes known in advance to be an organ donor, and to have his body donated to The Albany Medical College for medical education and research.