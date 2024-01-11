CAA Calling for Quilts

COOPERSTOWN—Registration for the Fenimore Quilt Club 2024 Show is one day only. Those interested in participating are asked to bring their quilted items (maximum of two) to the Cooperstown Art Association Galleries on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., organizers said in a press release. All quilts and wall hangings must have a 6” sleeve or other suitable method for hanging before they may be registered for the show. The only exception is for antique quilts, which should not be hung because of their condition.

Insurance coverage for exhibited works is the responsibility of the owner. If anyone is interested in selling any of their displayed works, information will be available during registration.

The Fenimore Quilt Club 2024 Show will be held February 3-18 at the Cooperstown Art Association Galleries, located at 22 Main Street in the Village Hall on the corner of Main and Fair streets. Quilt show hours will be daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

For more information, contact Sharon Chambers at (607) 547-5306, Lisa Smith at (607) 435-6674 or the Cooperstown Art Association at (607) 547-9777. Quilt show details, loan form and registration information can be found at www.cooperstownart.com.