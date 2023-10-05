Local oil painter Judith Snedeker Jaquith of Worcester has a solo exhibit in CAA’s Gallery B. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

CAA Exhibits Feature Work of Thirty-seven Central NY Artists

By MONICA CALZOLARI

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Art Association hosted an opening reception to introduce two new exhibits on Friday evening, September 29. Both exhibits will remain on display through October 27. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Central New York Watercolor Society presented 42 watercolor paintings by 36 different artists who are members of the society. Many of the artists were present and answered questions about their submissions. This was an Annual Members-Only Juried Exhibition. The group exhibits with the Cooperstown Art Association every three years.

Jeri Meday stands next to her watercolor, currently on display at the Cooperstown Art Association. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

Jeri Meday, who is on the board of the CNYWS and its recording secretary, said, “The watercolor society is a very active and vibrant art society that includes artists from New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and California.”

The watercolor society was started in the living rooms of just a handful of local watercolor painters from the Mohawk Valley in 1982. According to Pamela Lynch, the artist who painted American Indians from the Oneida tribe, “It has grown to 108 members.”

The mission of CNYWS is to encourage the advancement of watercolor painting. The members represent a wide range, from professional, full-time artists to beginning artists. Associate membership is open to all watercolor painters in the United States.

Meday explained, “Signature members are elected by the CNYWS jury based on a review of their work. Silver medallion members must have two years of uninterrupted work. Gold medallion members must have four years of uninterrupted work and show a higher level of skill.”

Signature members mentor Associate members and lead multiple workshops in Old Forge and Clinton, for example. This annual juried exhibit showcased the very best work of the accomplished and talented membership. The display included watercolors from multiple Gold medallion members.

Eric Shute of Syracuse said, “I have been painting watercolors for more than 20 years. I painted these two scenes on the coast of Maine.”

The one called “High Tide” is priced at $600.00. His painting titled “Pink Granite” received a blue ribbon labeled Judge’s Choice and sells for $800.00.

Karen Harris of Fayetteville exhibited two paintings valued at $800.00-$1200.00. She said she has been painting since college. More information is available at the organization’s website: www.centralnewyorkwatercolorsociety.org.

Local oil painter Judith Snedeker Jaquith of Worcester has a solo show in Gallery B. Her exhibit, titled “Always Looking Up,” showcases her love of the sky. Jaquith is a self-taught artist from central New Jersey who settled in this area to be close to one of her three children and grandchildren.

Jaquith explained, “I love wide open spaces. Whenever I look up at the sky, it is never just blue. It is full of other colors.”

Her paintings convey the vastness of the sky and the many variations of colors.

Bill Cramer bought two of Jaquith’s paintings, one painting with a bright orange sky and another with a blue sky with clouds.

He said, “These are Christmas gifts for one of my sons and my daughter. I do most of my holiday shopping at events like this.”

The Cooperstown Art Association will kick off its annual Holiday Show and Sale, featuring 100 artists, on November 9, 2023.

Janet Erway is executive director of the Cooperstown Art Association and The Smithy, Daniel Francis is a full-time gallery manager and Ann Geiger is a part-time gallery manager of both locations.

Geiger said, “The Smithy will be having its Open House on October 11 from 5-7 p.m.”

Geiger is one of the teachers there.