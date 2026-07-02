CAA’s 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition Opens July 10

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association will host a Preview Party and Awards Ceremony celebrating the opening of the 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition on Friday, July 10 from 5-7 p.m. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will feature refreshments provided by Brimstone Bakery of Sharon Springs, along with live music by Duopoly, featuring Gus Leinhart and John Davey.

The National Juried Art Exhibition is one of CAA’s longest-running and most prestigious exhibitions, drawing fine artists from across the United States, officials said. This year’s exhibition presents the work of 105 artists representing 10 states.

Elizabeth Keithline, serving as juror of selection and awards, reviewed submissions from across the country and selected 116 works for inclusion in this year’s show. According to a press release, “Keithline is an internationally exhibited artist recognized for her innovative wire sculptures that explore themes of technology, the built environment and climate.” Since developing her signature technique in 1996, she has expanded her practice to include sculpture, installation, fiber art, public art, and, more recently, collaborative “shadow paintings” derived from her sculptural work. Her work has been featured in solo exhibitions nationwide and reviewed in publications including “The New York Times,” “Sculpture Magazine,” and “The Boston Globe.”

Through her selection process, Keithline has created “a dynamic and diverse exhibition spanning a wide range of media, including drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture,” officials said. More than a dozen works have been selected to receive awards, with recipients to be announced during the Preview Party.

“The National Juried Art Exhibition is a celebration of artistic excellence and creative expression from across the country,” said CAA Executive Director Janet Erway. “We are honored to welcome these artists to Cooperstown and invite our community to experience the remarkable breadth of talent represented in this year’s exhibition.”

In addition to exhibition awards, the evening will include the presentation of the 2026 Cooperstown Art Association Art Scholarship Award. This scholarship supports Otsego County students pursuing higher education and careers in the arts. This year, the Cooperstown Art Association is proud to support two local students as they begin their university studies later this summer, officials said.

The 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition will be on view in all three CAA galleries from July 11 through August 14. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The galleries will be closed on Saturday, July 25 during the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

The Cooperstown Art Association—located at 22 Main Street inside the Village Hall building on the corner of Main and Fair streets—is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting artists, arts education and community engagement. Their galleries and exhibitions are always free and open to the public.

For more information on current and upcoming exhibitions, visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/.