The Lakefront Hotel and Restaurant on Thursday afternoon, following an early-morning blaze. (Photos by Larissa Ryan)

News Briefs: July 30, 2026

FDs Battle Blaze at Lakefront

COOPERSTOWN—At approximately 2:29 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, the Cooperstown Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 10 Fair Street, the Lakefront Hotel and Restaurant, in the Village of Cooperstown.

According to a press release issued Thursday morning, upon arrival members of the New York State Police confirmed fire extending through the roof of the restaurant and immediately assisted in the evacuation of the hotel occupants. Approximately 30 guests were relocated as a result of the incident. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while operating at the scene and was transported by Otsego County EMS to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. The firefighter has since been treated and released, officials reported.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services is being assisted by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the Cooperstown Police Department, Village of Cooperstown Public Works and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office. Cooperstown Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Fly Creek, Hartwick Co. # 2, Milford and Springfield fire departments, as well New York State Gas and Electric, officials said. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Red Cross Declares Shortage

NEW YORK STATE—The American Red Cross declared the second emergency national blood shortage in its history and urged the public to consider giving blood. Donors may sign up by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App. Walk-ins are also welcome. Upcoming local blood drives include: 1-6 p.m. on July 30 at 24 Market Street in Oneonta; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 at 5588 State Route 7; 1-6 p.m. on August 3 at 111 Main Street in Worcester; noon to 5 p.m. on August 5 at A.O. Fox Hospital Levine Conference Center in Oneonta; 12:30-5:30 p.m. on August 6 at Bassett Hall in Cooperstown; 1-5 p.m. on August 7 at 86 Chestnut Street in Oneonta; 1-6 p.m. on August 10 at 5206 State Highway 23; and 1-6 p.m. on August 13 at 27 Harper Street in Stamford.

Free Rock Concert Is Friday

VAN HORNESVILLE—The Van Hornesville Community Corporation will host Spike and the Boys for their free annual concert in Van Hornesville Park at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31. Food vendors, a raffle and other activities will open at 6 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, August 1.

Revolutionary Vets Topic of Talk

ONEONTA—Local historian Melinda McTaggart will present the next Summer Sunday presentation at the Swart-Wilcox House Museum from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2. She has identified and researched more than 1,000 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Otsego County and will discuss her ongoing work. The program is free and open to the public. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.

Homestead Workshop Slated

MOHAWK—Mohawk Valley Economic Development District will hold a free “Refresh and Reuse” homesteading workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 at 26 W. Main Street in Mohawk. It will teach a wide variety of sustainable homesteading practices, from clothing repair to gardening. For more information or to register, visit mvedd.org.

Art Garage Exhibit Opens 7/31

COOPERSTOWN—The Art Garage’s next exhibition, “Powering the Grid,” will be on display at 689 Beaver Meadow Road from August 7 through September 12. It features a rich variety of paper and textile works by returning local artists Trevor Wilson and Ada Yonenaka and by famed illustrator, painter, and toy designer Nancy R. Pettibone. The public is invited to a preview opening from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 31 and a first Saturday opening from 2-4 p.m. on August 1. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and daily by appointment; contact leartgarage@gmail.com or (315) 941-9607 for more information.

World Premiere Closes Season

FRANKLIN—Franklin Stage Company will wrap up its 2026 season with the world premiere of Syracuse playwright Kyle Bass’s “The Civilities,” commissioned by FSC in 2025 under a New York State Council on the Arts grant. Set at Cornell University in 1936, the 75th anniversary of the American Civil War, the new work follows Blessah Hart, a Black graduate student of history and anthropology, as she meets elderly white poet and Confederate veteran M. Silas Jackson. It will run from August 7 to 23, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. and Sunday shows at 5 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $25.00. For more information, visit franklinstagecompany.org.

Local Film To Be Screened

ONEONTA—Local writer/director/producer Nathan Breton and producer Delacey Skinner will screen their debut feature film, “Firelight,” at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. The film was shot in Oneonta, Andes and East Branch in 2023. Tickets are free but advance reservations are recommended due to limited seating. Visit events.ticketleap.com/tickets/foothills-1/firelight-free-film-screening-foothills-oneonta for more information.

Otsego Lake HAB Detected

COOPERSTOWN—SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station researchers confirmed a harmful algal bloom off Clarke Point in the northern end of Otsego Lake on Friday, July 24. It cannot be determined if this is a transient event or will be followed by additional flare-ups elsewhere on the lake. Lake users are urged to exercise caution and report suspicious water conditions to the New York State DEC HAB program at dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms/notifications#Report.

Coop Meet, Greet Is August 4

COOPERSTOWN—The next Welcome Home Cooperstown monthly meet and greet will be held at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4. It is intended to welcome newcomers to the community, share resources and build connections among established residents. All are welcome. This month’s gathering will be an ice cream social co-hosted by Bassett Medical Recruiting, featuring an update by Bassett Healthcare Network President Staci Thompson and live music by cardiac surgeon Toby Wilcox.

Genealogy Business Opens

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Genealogist Megan Culbert opened Little Owl Genealogy, an online business offering her research services. Culbert specializes in New York State genealogical records research, German citizenship-by-descent cases, lineage society research, and finding records in Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the Capital Region. She is also available to speak on the subject locally. For more information, visit littleowlgenealogy.com.

Fine Arts on the Lawn Returns

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s popular Fine Arts on the Lawn show and sale will return to the Village Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6. Artists are invited to participate; space is limited and early reservation is recommended. For more information or eligibility requirements, visit cooperstownart.com/fine-arts-on-the-lawn or call (607) 547-9777.

Tour Will Explore Toddsville

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000’s historic preservation walking tour series will continue with an architectural examination of Toddsville at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 16. It will be led by Dr. Cindy Falk of SUNY Oneonta and the Cooperstown Graduate Program, and will begin at 577 Greenough Road. Registration is $10.00 per person and is available at otsego2000.org.

Shakespeare To Be Featured

EAST MEREDITH—The West Kortright Center’s child and teen theater workshops will present their 39th annual Shakespeare in the Valley performances on Friday and Saturday, July 31 and August 1. Each evening begins with a performance of “Second Stage Folies” by the Introduction to Acting class at 6 p.m., followed by a picnic and a full production of “Measure for Measure” at 8 p.m., rain or shine. Attendees should bring their own seating. Advance purchase of tickets is recommended; visit westkc.org for more information.

Import Restrictions Revised

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets revised its import restrictions for pets following the detection of New World screwworm in Texas and New Mexico. Cats and dogs from impacted areas and suspected impacted areas may enter the state if they have received an FDA-approved treatment within the past 14 days. NWS poses a serious risk to pets, livestock, and wildlife and may infect people in rare cases. Farmers and pet owners are urged to practice strong biosecurity and remain vigilant for symptoms. For more information, visit aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm.

BFS Open House Is Thursday

COOPERSTOWN—SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station will hold an open house to highlight recent research and lake management work from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Held at the Cooperstown campus, 5838 State Highway 80, the evening will feature boat tours, weather permitting. There will be a short presentation by BFS leaders at 5 p.m.

Register Now for Grief Camp

DAVENPORT—Helios Care’s popular Camp Forget-Me-Not one-day grief counseling camp for children will return to Hartwick College Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road in Davenport, on Thursday, August 13. Led by experienced Helios professionals, the camp provides a safe, welcoming environment for children ages 6-18 who have lost a loved one to connect with peers, express their feelings and learn healthy coping strategies. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is free of charge. Registration is required by Thursday, August 6. For more information, visit helioscare.org/support-for-families/kids-camp/.

Gas Climbs as War Continues

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State rose nine cents to $4.23 per gallon over the week ending Monday, July 27, AAA Northeast announced. Crude oil prices rose nearly $9.00 per barrel last week and about $20.00 over the past two weeks as the conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran returned to open war. However, crude prices dropped around $6.00 per barrel overnight following a pause in strikes on Sunday, July 26. Domestic gasoline inventories remain low and demand, while high, remains slightly lower than last year. New York’s current price is 10 cents higher than a month ago and $1.07 higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Honest Brook Season Closes

DELHI—Honest Brook Music Festival has two remaining concerts in the 2026 season, both of which begin at 4 p.m. Internationally renowned young saxophonist Estel Vivó Casanovas will perform on Sunday, August 2, followed by Trio Azura on Sunday, August 9. Tickets are $30.00 and may be purchased at hbmf.org.