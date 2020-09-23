CANDIDATE QUESTIONNAIRE

MARY-MARGARET ROBBINS

OFFICE: COOPERSTOWN VILLAGE TRUSTEE

ELECTION DAY: Noon-9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, Cooperstown fire hall

EDUCATION: Professional Pharmacist Albany College of Pharmacy

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Pharmacist for 20-plus years in Cooperstown and throughout the state – management, training and recruiting experience. Working with state agencies. Medicare specialist – provided information and training to groups and individuals. Owner of year-’round housing rental with focus on giving young workers and longtime residents a place to live.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Susquehanna SPCA, Angel Network, Glimmerglass Opera, Farmers Museums, Hospice Tree of Life, Christ Episcopal Church, USTA Eastern Conference Board Member, Global Lyme Alliance Advocate

FAMILY: Matt Sohns, Sr. Vice President at Morgan Stanley Utica and Cooperstown offices. Daughter Maggie Sohns.

PHILOSOPHY OF GOVERNMENT: The Village of Cooperstown is not anywhere, it’s somewhere. This means close attention needs to be paid to the residents’ and business owners’ needs.

WHAT ARE THE TOP THREE ISSUES FACING THE VILLAGE:

1. Doing something for the residents and the business owners who carry the burden of the taxes.

2. Increase individual taxpayer and business involvement before making decisions. Understanding that each area within the village has its own separate needs and concerns.

3. Maintain and increase community spirit by making Cooperstown more resident-friendly.

HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS THOSE ISSUES:

These issues would easily be addressed by listening to the people. Having experts volunteer to speak to the people and the Board of Trustees. Making sure residents and business owners are always at the forefront of any and all issues.

A Village that comes together is able to maintain and improve both its Main Street and its residential charm.

MY QUALITIES/QUALIFICATIONS: I have worked in public service all my life. Doing so has taught me to listen first and the work together to come to the best decision/outcome in any situation. I also enjoy coming up with ideas that may save money or utilize resources to their greatest potential.

Being a heart transplant recipient. I know struggle, the unknown, and have the ability to believe anything is possible with positivity and perseverance. I have learned through transplantation we are all the same color inside. This has giving me great insight as to how people can come together and make progress in the direction that is best for all.

I have the willingness to say what is necessary and to say what others may need said for them.

STATEMENT: On Tuesday, Sept. 29, I would be proud to have your vote. Vote for the Heart of Cooperstown/Mary-Margaret Robbins.

As a long-time resident of Cooperstown, I choose to live here, work here, and raise my family here. Now, I’m running for Cooperstown Village Trustee to ensure that Cooperstown stays a great place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.