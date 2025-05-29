Canoe Believe This View?!

Erica Collier of Cooperstown and John Collier of Richmondville race in the Mixed CC Endurance class of the 2018 General Clinton Canoe Regatta. (Photo by Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com) Regatta to Feature Three Days of Programming BAINBRIDGE—The General Clinton Canoe Regatta will feature a full weekend, May 26-28, of programming and activities. Parking is free on Friday and costs $10.00 on Saturday and Sunday. The flea market and craft area are open all weekend. Carnival rides are open 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the National…