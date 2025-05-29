Canoe Believe This View?!
Results are in for last weekend’s General Clinton Canoe Regatta, which begins in Cooperstown and ends in Bainbridge. For complete results, visit https://www.canoeregatta.org/race/results.php.
Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Highlights OTSEGO COUNTY—Municipalities throughout Otsego County held parades on Monday, May 29 to honor and mourn military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Below, representatives of American Legion Post 579, Cooperstown, deliver remarks in remembrance of fallen service members before a wreath laying ceremony (photo by Wriley Nelson). Below middle, Oneonta celebrated one of its own this year, fallen Army officer Christopher Eramo. Read more on page 11 (photo by Joel Plue). The 61st annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta was held May 26-28. The 70-mile race on Sunday began just north…
Erica Collier of Cooperstown and John Collier of Richmondville race in the Mixed CC Endurance class of the 2018 General Clinton Canoe Regatta. (Photo by Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com) Regatta to Feature Three Days of Programming BAINBRIDGE—The General Clinton Canoe Regatta will feature a full weekend, May 26-28, of programming and activities. Parking is free on Friday and costs $10.00 on Saturday and Sunday. The flea market and craft area are open all weekend. Carnival rides are open 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the National…
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 26 Celebrate Summer in Cherry Valley SPRING INTO SUMMER—Enjoy a three-day festival, May 26-29, celebrating the start of summer. Visit garage sales, find fun items at the street vendors, enjoy food from food trucks and local restaurants, get deals from local businesses, enjoy live music and dancing, celebrate the return of the Revolutionary War Clock to the Cherry Valley Museum, and enjoy the Memorial Day Parade. Cherry Valley. Visit CherryValley.com…