TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 24

Canoe Regatta, Festival, Market and More

RACE DAY—6 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.” Kayak races, balloon rides, market, music, trophy presentation, fireworks and more. Admission fees apply. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge. (607) 967-8700 or https://www.canoeregatta.org/events.php

WORSHIP—Festival of Pentecost.

· 8:30 a.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Main Street, Laurens.

· 9:15 a.m. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9613.

· 10:30 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6852.

· 11 a.m. St. John Lutheran Church, Burlington Flats.

FESTIVAL—“Spring Into Summer” Festival. Events held 5/23, 5/24 and 5/25. Cherry Valley. https://www.cherryvalley.com/

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and food trucks. Parking lot, NBT Bank, 16 Main Street.

• 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Music at the Gazebo: Happy Haggs. Cherry Valley Gazebo, next to the stoplight.

• Noon. Music at the Gazebo: Drum Circle. Cherry Valley Gazebo, next to the stoplight.

• 1-3 p.m. “All About Plants” class. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street.

• 1 p.m. Music at the Gazebo: Elizabeth Graham. Cherry Valley Gazebo, next to the stoplight.

• 2-4:30 p.m. St. Tomas Basket Raffle. Drawing held at 4 p.m. Old School, 2 Genesee Street.

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Plants, Etc. Sale.” Presented by the Franklin Improvement Society. Proceeds benefit plantings and maintenance of the Franklin Memorial Park and Edible Walking Trail. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. franklinisny@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/930321143179019?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

DRUM CIRCLE—Noon. Cherry Valley Drum Circle at the “Spring Into Summer” Festival. Presented by The Telegraph School. Cherry Valley Gazebo, 3 Main Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/events/950090647638037/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

THEATER—2 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIVE MUSIC—2 p.m. Otsego Music Trail: Dan Sales Jazz Quartet. Free and open to the public. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1427647519389597&set=a.463329252488100

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