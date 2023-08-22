Cardiff Giant on the Move
The Cardiff Giant is on the road on a temporary loan to The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut. From August 26, 2023 to February 11, 2024, it will be a centerpiece of The Bruce Museum’s new exhibition, “Unraveled: Natural History’s Greatest Hoaxes.” The Farmers’ Museum acquired the Cardiff Giant in 1947 and it has been exhibited there since. It will return for The Farmers’ Museum’s 2024 season. For more information about the Cardiff Giant and exhibition, visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/cardiff-giant-travels.