Cardiff Giant on the Move

The Cardiff Giant is on the road on a temporary loan to The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut. From August 26, 2023 to February 11, 2024, it will be a centerpiece of The Bruce Museum’s new exhibition, “Unraveled: Natural History’s Greatest Hoaxes.” The Farmers’ Museum acquired the Cardiff Giant in 1947 and it has been exhibited there since. It will return for The Farmers’ Museum’s 2024 season. For more information about the Cardiff Giant and exhibition, visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/cardiff-giant-travels.

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Kids Visit With The Easter Bunny 04-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 9 Kids Visit With The Easter Bunny EASTER BUNNY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids out to celebrate spring and meet with the Easter Bunny. Take pictures, enter to win an Easter Basket, enter the coloring contest, and each kids brings home a goodie bag. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-376-7599 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar…

Age 150, Cardiff Giant Still Excites Enthusiasm

Age 150, Cardiff Giant Still Excites Enthusiasm By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com COOPERSTOWN – It’s 150 years later, and New York State’s greatest hoax is still bringing in the gawkers. “The Cardiff Giant is still a favorite,” said Todd Kenyon, The Farmers’ Museum communications director. “It’s part of American folklore.” On Wednesday, Oct. 16, got into The Farmers’ for just 50 cents, the original price paid to see it under a tent in George Hull’s backyard. That evening, visitors were able to see a “Medicine Show” hawking the Giant, performed by the Templeton Players, and enjoy a piece…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 9/11 Memorial Event HERO RUN/WALK – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial run/walk for all the heroes who lost their lives on 9/11/01 and honoring the heroes who still answer the call. Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company., 832 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. Visit hero5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=6181 RODEO – 4 – 11 p.m. Support your hometown baseball team at Saturday Night Showdown. Pre-rodeo features games, food, music. Rodeo kicks off at 7, followed at 9 by party with music, cash bar, snacks. Tickets, $20/adult. Available at SFCU locations, ISD, The Shipping Room, or Online. Oneonta Outlaws, Damaschke Field,…

