In Memoriam

Gerry Holzman

1933-2023

GERRY HOLZMAN

(Photo Provided)

Brunswick, ME—Gerry Holzman, Master Carver, creator of the Empire State Carousel, author, and teacher, died on December 8, 2023. He liked to say that his entry into the world in the early summer of 1933, as the first son of Solomon and Hazel Holzman, was a statement of optimism during the depths of the Great Depression. Gerry departed this life after a 90-year sojourn while still pondering Carl Sandburg’s mystifying questions: “Where to? What next?”

Preceded by his brother, Steven, Gerry is survived by his always loving (and always loved) wife of 66 years, Arlene Davidson Holzman, his three daughters and three sons-in-law: Nancy Holzman (Jim Stegman), Jill Irving (Jeff), and Susan Gatti (Mark). Completing this highly cherished mishpocha are six grandchildren, Gregory Gatti, Jonathan Gatti, Liam Stegman, Devan Stegman, Joshua Irving, and Julie Irving; a younger brother, Larry (Dottie Eckardt); two sisters-in-law, Margie Barrett Holzman and Claire Davidson Siegel; and nieces and nephews. Gerry and Arlene lived for decades and raised their family in Islip, Long Island. After a move to Cambridge, New York, they spent the past six years happily establishing a home and community in Brunswick, Maine.

A graduate of Amenia High School, Gerry received his teaching degree from SUNY Albany. As a student at Albany, he made many lifelong friends, and it is where he first heard the words that would become his mantra: Let each become all he was created capable of being. He did.

Following his college graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Ethiopia, Africa. He went on to have two different careers: 25 years as a public school teacher/administrator on Long Island, where he taught English and Social Studies, followed by more than 40 years as a professional wood carver/sculptor.

Trained in the UK by English Master Carver Gino Masero, Gerry’s diverse work can be found in museums, public libraries, churches and synagogues, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and private collections.

But by far, his single most significant work is the Empire State Carousel, a full-size operating merry-go-round based entirely on the theme of New York State. Aptly described by Arlene Holzman as a museum you can ride on, this revolving history lesson is Gerry’s original design, made possible with the generous and enthusiastic contributions of more than 1,000 artists and volunteers. Gerry believed the process of establishing this creative interactive community was as important as the creation of the carousel itself. The carousel lives in merry motion at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown, New York, celebrating Gerry’s lifelong love for New York State. He loved his visits to Cooperstown, where he and Arlene spent many happy hours and made close friends. His periodic appearances and presentations at the carousel over the years were joyous and memorable, filled with the music and laughter that characterizes everyone’s visit to this unique work of art.

Gerry was a prolific author. He wrote dozens of articles for a variety of publications and three books about the art and culture of woodcarving, focusing on his gratitude for finding a profession that allowed him to bring joy and beauty into a world that is too often sad. His most recent publication at the age of 89 is a memoir, “Wanderings of a Wayward Woodcarver.”

He aspired to live a Jewish life by studying Jewish history and memorializing Jewish culture in his carvings. He endeavored to follow Rabbi Hillel’s simple admonition: “What is hateful to you, do not do to others.” He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. Donations in Gerry’s memory can be made to CHANS Hospice, 45 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick, ME 04011, (https://www.mainehealth.org/mainehealth-care-home/ways-give) or your local hospice, food bank, or arts organization.