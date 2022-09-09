Career and Technical Education at ONC/BOCES

Adult students in the onc boces licensed Practical Nursing Program are ready to begin their next chapter in the professional world of medicine.

Each year Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES enrolls students in adult education coursework relating to Career and Technical Education, CDL-Class B driving instruction, Nursing, and High School Equivalency programs.

“Adult education courses are an exceptional means for individuals looking to further their training in specific skill areas, gain industry recognized certifications/licenses, or obtain their high school diploma,” said Ryan DeMars, ONC BOCES Director of CTE, Adult Education and Alternative Education.

“Students are provided the experience they need to take the next step in their futures and work with trained professionals who have the knowledge and experience to help them succeed, Mr. DeMars said.

“Adult education coursework is rewarding and students who complete our programs have gone on to work professionally in new career areas or grow within areas in which they may already be employed,” he said.

This year’s Licensed Practical Nursing Program completers were recognized at a ceremony where they received their credentials to take the LPN certification exam.

“Students expressed their commitment to the program by sharing stories of perseverance, resiliency, and networking,” Mr. DeMars said.

“The sense of pride and accomplishment for completing the program was evident. The students thanked their teachers, family, and friends for supporting them to perform at their very best,” he said..

For more information about any of the ONC BOCES Adult Education offerings please visit www.oncboces.org. You may also reach out to Doctor Kathleen Ceng-Workforce Development & Adult Education Coordinator through email kceng@oncboces.org.