Chainsaw Course is for the Gals

Otsego Land Trust encourages women from all backgrounds to connect to nature in a new way at “Making the Cut—A Chainsaw Course for Women.” The free, two-day workshop will be held Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13 at the Upland Learning Center on the Thayer Farm property in Springfield.

This course is designed to teach safe handling of the chainsaw and to boost confidence through practical experience. Arborist Nathan Waterfield will help the beginner or novice chainsaw operator gain greater confidence with a common and useful tool.

This is an entry-level course focusing on chainsaw operation; no previous experience is necessary. Workshop participants will be able to practice chainsaw use in a controlled and supervised small-group environment, with ample opportunity to ask questions and hone their chainsaw techniques.

All safety gear and equipment needed for this course will be provided; however, participants may choose to bring their own chainsaw or personal protective gear if they have them. Enrollment in the OLT chainsaw workshop is free to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Call (607) 547-2366, extension 103, to register.