CARNIVAL CAPERS

Mary Margaret Kuhn, top, enjoys a stop at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market during Winter Carnival 2023. Above, Winter Carnival Committee members Claire Kepner and Caspar Ewig, Iron String Press contributing writer, check diners in at the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. The Winter Carnival returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos by Molly Seidl