Carol Lee Wheeler, 78; Consultant Mentored By Mary Kay

MORRIS – Carol Lee Wheeler, 78, who found her dream job as a Mary Kay beauty consultant, where she was mentored by Mary Kay herself and prospered for 45 years, died Saturday, Jan. 18.

Carol Lee discovered her dream career in 1977. She became a Mary Kay beauty consultant; moving up the career path quickly. She became a sales director, then a senior sales director.

During her 45-year career she earned many prizes, trips diamond, and 13 career cars. Being mentored the company’s founder, she visited Mary Kay’s home, and established lifelong friendships.

She was born May 9, 1941, in Oneonta, the daughter of Christine (Russell) and Rupert Sampson.

Carol graduated from Gilbertsville Central School. Her first job was at Breesee’s Department Store in Oneonta, where she learned fashion, business and people skills. Her next career was in banking at the Wilber National Bank, where she gained knowledge in finance, loan procedures and money management.

When her first marriage, to Donald Vandermark, ended in divorce, she moved to Syracuse and began a career with the Mohawk Airlines. This proved to be lucrative, including travel benefits, exciting adventure, and many friends.

In 1971, she married Ted (Burrell) Wheeler. They made their home between Gilbert, Ariz., and Morris. Summers they vacationed on the coast of Maine and traveled to many other states. Their favorite was Arizona, especially Sedona.

She is survived by her sisters Andrea Guerriero and Susan Sampson, nieces Jessica Guerriero, great-niece Eliza Sorensen, nephew Andrew Guerriero, and sister-in-law’s, Ruth Wheeler and Joan Bush. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gary, his wife Sandra, brother-in-law Joseph Guerriero, and her husband Ted.

She attended the First United Methodist Church in Gilbert, and the United Methodist Church in Morris. She will be remembered for her decorating and fashion savvy, sense of humor, quick wit, and entertaining friends, family, and Mary Kay girlfriends.

Family and friends are invited to visitation hours 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad St., Morris. A memorial service will commence at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home with Pastor John Buddle with the Morris United Methodist Church, officiating.

Her family has entrusted her care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris. For online condolences to her family please visit www.johnstonfh.com