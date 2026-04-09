This year’s Woman Trailblazer Award recipients Michelle Catan and Kelsey Rockefeller with City of Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann. (Photo by Julia DelPozzo)

Catan, Rockefeller Honored as Woman Trailblazers

(Graphic provided)

By JULIA DELPOZZO

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

The City of Oneonta honored two local women for their leadership and community impact during the annual Oneonta Woman Trailblazer Award ceremony held on the evening of Wednesday, March 25 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.

This year’s Trailblazer Award recipients were Michelle Catan and Kelsey Rockefeller, both recognized for their professional achievements, community involvement, and the example they set for other women in the Oneonta area.

The Trailblazer Award is given to “a woman in the Oneonta area who has enhanced the visibility and importance of women.” According to the City of Oneonta website, a trailblazer is “one who has opened pathways for others to follow; a pioneer, a forerunner, a trail breaker, a mover and shaker.”

The ceremony opened with remarks from Ryan Selzner, chair of the Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, which oversees the award for the city. Selzner introduced the event before welcoming Mayor Daniel Buttermann to the stage.

Buttermann read a proclamation and spoke about what it means to be a “trailblazer” before presenting the first award to Rockefeller.

Rockefeller, the owner of Yoga People Oneonta, teaches her own classes at the 50 Dietz Street studio location and holds multiple trainings and certifications in yoga, athletic performance, and massage therapy. She is also the mother of two young children.

In her acceptance speech, Rockefeller thanked those who inspired her, saying, “You can’t be a trailblazer without inspiration,” and naming her mother as her guiding influence.

Buttermann later returned to the stage to present the second Trailblazer Award to Catan.

Catan has worked in banking for 20 years and has owned numerous small businesses. Since May 2011, she has served as a certified business advisor for the Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University. She is also the mother of triplets.

Accepting the award, Catan expressed gratitude for the recognition and for the opportunity to serve the community.

“It’s just a pleasure to help people in this community. Oneonta’s a great place. We’ve got so many small businesses, we have to support each other. So I’m glad that I can do that every day, and I’m appreciative of this award,” she said.

Following closing remarks from Buttermann, a photo was taken of Rockefeller and Catan with the mayor.

Both honorees described the recognition as meaningful. Rockefeller said it feels “so special” to be recognized, while Catan said the honor feels “humbling.”

When asked what advice she would give to future generations of women entrepreneurs, Catan said, “Don’t be scared. If you want to do it, you have a love for doing it, just go. You can find help along the way, and just do it. Have confidence.”

Rockefeller encouraged perseverance during challenging moments.

“I think when it feels the murkiest, that’s when you’re closest to the next big thing. Sometimes there’s just so many reasons to have doubt and imposter syndrome, and all of [those] like intrusive thoughts. But you have to have somebody you can talk to, who knows you and knows your heart and helps you come back to that as often as possible,” she said.

Selzner, who helps organize the event and select the honorees as part of her role with the Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, emphasized the importance of recognizing women’s contributions locally.

“I feel like it is so important to recognize the efforts of women in our community just so they know that people are appreciating it, especially in a small town. Very rarely do we have the moment for people to stop and say thank you or I’m grateful,” Selzner said.

The Woman Trailblazer Award is an annual honor that is tied into the Women’s History Month celebrations each March. Nominations for the award are solicited from the public; individuals can nominate any local woman who they feel serves as a strong leader and inspiring role model.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.