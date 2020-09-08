Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Cavalieri Appointed Cooperstown Chief Cavalieri Appointed Cooperstown Chief 09/08/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Cavalieri Appointed Cooperstown Chief Cooperstown Patrolman Frank Cavilieri is sworn in this afternoon as parttime village police chief by Village Administrator Teri Barown. Cavilieri, who has been with the force since February 2019, spent 27 years on the Suffolk County Police force on Long Island, retiring in 2013. He moved to Schenevus at the time, where he was a partner with wife Barbara in Mountainview Preserve & Kennels. Cooperstown’s last police chief was Michael Covert, who died last March, but had been on disability for two years. He will oversee two fulltime officers, Senior Patrolman Jim Kelman and Patrolman Terrell Silvera. The officers are expected to attend the first meeting of a state-mandated community review board Wednesday evening at Village Hall. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)