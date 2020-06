1st Vote Solely By Absentee Ballot

COOPERSTOWN – The 2020-21 CCS budget, conducted by absentee ballot exclusively, passed 1,015 to 348, Superintendent of Schools Bill Crankshaw announced this morning.

The special proposition, regarding bus leasing, passed 1,077 to 276.

And school board incumbent Gillian Spencer led the ticket in an uncontested election, garnering 1,161 to 1,147 for board President Tim Hayes.