CCS Boys, Girls Win As Sectionals Begin

JOHN KENNEDY, KATE DONNELLY SHINE

Cooperstown’s John Kennedy, above, tries to pull in a rebound among teammates Joe Senchyshyn, Ryan Lansing and Kendall Haney in the Hawkeyes’ 71-62 win at Bursey gymnasium last evening. Kennedy had 33 points to lead the Hawkeyes in the opening round sectional win. Cooperstown moves on to play Herkimer in the quarter finals at home on Tuesday. Cooperstown senior Kate Donnelly, right, shoots a foul shot in the Hawkeyes 66-39 win in the opening round win of sectionals over Westmoreland. Donnelly scored 13 points in the win. Cooperstown will host Little Falls on Tuesday in the quarter finals. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)