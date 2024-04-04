CCS Boys Swim Team Wins Class C Sectional Championship

Members of the Cooperstown boys swim team enjoy their time on the podium. (Photo provided)

By ARYA PATEL

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown boys swim team finished its season with a great finale, winning the Class C Sectional Championship meet at Nottingham High School on February 14 for the first time since 2015.

Prior to its Sectionals win, the swim team had placed second in the Tri-Valley League Championships on January 27. During that meet, sophomore Thomas Hellenthal advanced to the New York State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships competition in the 100 backstroke event, seeded 27th amongst top competitors after posting a 54.18.

Similarly, in the girls’ swim season this past fall, freshman Emily Kane qualified for the 200 Individual Medley event during the State Qualifier meet, and posted a time of 2:21.82 during the New York State competition.

This year, the boys’ team consisted of three seniors, one junior, six sophomores, three freshmen, two eighth graders, and two seventh graders—a total of 17 swimmers, more than half of whom had never swum competitively. By the end of the season, though, some of these swimmers had gained the knowledge and skill necessary to advance them to Sectionals and to secure the win.

With regard to a team filled with so many young swimmers, sophomore captain London Kinley said, “Our team is still young, so we will only accomplish more in the years to come.”

Coach John Hodgson said, “This was an important year for Coop varsity swimming. The enthusiasm and commitment of the athletes reached levels we’ve previously observed in other teams, and now we are the ones setting the pace, we’re showing everyone what competition is all about. This was a very special group of swimmers and I could not be more proud to be a part of this team.”

The team practiced together five days a week for two hours a day. Most days were dominated with a practice full of yardage, but to keep spirits up Coach Hodgson would set aside time for the swimmers to be themselves, to which the team credits much of their success to.

Senior captain Margaret Raffo, who runs cross-country in the fall and swims in the winter, said, “The supportive team atmosphere fostered by Coach John was incredible. I will never forget the positivity and determination displayed by this team. Even after a bad race, there was always someone there to cheer you on and motivate you for your next event.”

This was Raffo’s first year on the team, but she had prior swimming experience. She was a positive mentor for the other members on her team.

The younger swimmers on this team were very motivated.

Eighth-grader Shepard Olsen commented, “The team had worked well together, and because of this we had a very successful season due to the hard work, dedication, and team work from the team, no matter the circumstances.”

This season has left a positive impact on all 17 members of the team, the coach, and the manager.

Hellenthal said, “It was a great season and a fun time. I’m looking forward to next year.”

At the state competition on March 1, Hellenthal placed 35th in the 100 backstroke, swimming a 54.69 in the preliminaries, about half a second off his personal record.

Losing just three swimmers to graduation, and ending its season with numerous wins and a positive outlook, the CCS boys swim team is looking forward to even bigger and better things next year.

Iron String Press intern Arya Patel is a student at Cooperstown Central School, manager of the CCS boys swim team and a swimmer on the CCS girls team.