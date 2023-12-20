Advertisement. Advertise with us

CCS Logo, Mascot Being Phased Out

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School officials will systematically phase out the school’s long-serving logo by June 2025. This comes as the result of a November 17, 2022 memorandum issued by the New York State Department of Education regarding an official Commissioner’s Decision—subsequently upheld in the State Supreme Court—indicating that public school districts are prohibited from using Native American mascots. According to CCS Superintendent Sarah Spross in her report to the CCS Board of Education at the meeting of June 21, “arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful’ to Native Americans are no longer tenable.”

The New York State Board of Regents, on April 18 of this year, unanimously approved new rules that will ban the use of Native American culture by schools, including names, logos and mascots. Public schools that use Native American names, mascots or imagery will lose state funding. The rule goes into effect after the 2024-2025 school year, but schools that currently have Native American logos or mascots have to commit by the end of this academic year to making a change.

A silhouette of “The Indian Hunter,” a famous sculpture by John Quincy Adams Ward paying homage to author James Fenimore Cooper also referred to by some as the Deerslayer, is the current CCS mascot and logo.

NYSED recommendations presented at the July 19 CCS board meeting read: “CCSD is required to make the determination as to whether or not its team name, logo, or imagery are connected to indigenous Nations or peoples. As you point out in your letter, James Fenimore Cooper is clear that Hawkeye is not indigenous (“The Deerslayer” states that both of his parents were white). However, due to his upbringing among the Lenni Lenape (what Fenimore calls the Delaware People) depictions of Hawkeye may contain indigenous imagery that is prohibited under the Part 123 regulations…Our suggestion would be to engage in further consultation with the Oneida lndian Nation and others to make a final determination in compliance with the regulations.”

Superintendent Spross has also shared a tentative timeline with the Board of Education for complying with the mandate, including removal of the logo on school facilities, signage, the website, and letterhead and other public relations materials, finalization of a new logo and possibly a new name (“Hawkeyes” may or may not stand), and ordering of new uniforms and new printed pieces.

The November 17, 2022 memorandum from NSDED can be found at https://www.nysed.gov/sites/default/files/programs/main/indigenous-native-american-mascot-memo.pdf

As of press time, Superintendent Spross had not responded to e-mails or phone calls seeking additional information and clarification.

Caspar Ewig and Darla M. Youngs contributed to this article.

Posted

Tags

1 Comment

  1. I believe there is nothing ignoble, insulting or otherwise hurtful about The Indian Hunter and its history. If anything, the statue honors the people who’d been one with the land and forests before they were displaced or even wiped out by the whites. I urge the School Board to act rapidly and decisively to get the opinions of any nations/tribes/individuals whose forebears might have populated the area (be they Algonquin, Mohican, Lenape, Iroquois, Oneida, Mohawk and so forth). I myself would gladly defer to those folks before I’d give in to bureaucrats, however well-meaning such officials might be.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Editorial: Celebrate the Hunter

The Indian Hunter, modeled in 1860, cast in bronze in 1866, and exhibited in the 1867 Paris Universal Exposition, was so popular with audiences at home and abroad that, in 1869, a larger-than-life cast was installed in New York’s Central Park, the first sculpture by an American artist to be placed in the then 11-year-old park.…

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest By WRILEY NELSONCOOPERSTOWN The 146th Ruggles Essay Competition was held at Cooperstown Central School on April 14. Like their predecessors for a century and a half, each member of the junior class wrote a 600-800 word essay. The written works are judged for originality, grammar and vivid language use. Each English class sends finalists to the all-school competition after a preliminary oral performance. First- and second-place winners are selected by a committee of teachers, community members and former victors after a second round of judging based on oratory in front of the entire school.…

In Memoriam Stephen L. Sheldon, 67 July 1, 1955 – May 17, 2023

In Memoriam Stephen L. Sheldon, 67 July 1, 1955 – May 17, 2023 HARTWICK—Stephen Lee Sheldon, a lifelong area resident, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 67. Born July 1, 1955 in Cooperstown, Steve was one of four sons of William Lee and Grace Patricia (Davidson) Sheldon. He attended Cooperstown Central School and graduated with the Class of 1973. On November 10, 1979, he was joined in marriage to Jane Marie Morris in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. They moved to Hemlock…