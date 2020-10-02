CCS Reopens Monday, Oneonta Schools Next Week

COOPERSTOWN – Utilizing the hybrid model combining in-person and remote learning, students will return to Cooperstown Central School classrooms on Monday, Oct. 5.

“Cohort A” will attend classes on Monday and Thursday, and “Cohort B” will attend on Tuesdays and Friday. Students can also opt to continue remote learning.

However, the campus will be closed to drop-off traffic. According to Officer James Kelman, Cooperstown Police Department, parents may drive their students to the intersection of Delaware and Walnut Streets and drop them off there to be escorted onto campus by teachers and classroom aides.

Parking will be suspended on Walnut Street.

In Oneonta, hybrid classes resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13. “Cohort A” will attend Monday and Tuesday, and “Cohort B” will attend Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all.

According to Superintendent Thomas Brindley, about 200 students have opted for remote learning only.