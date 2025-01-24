CCS Students To Present ‘Moana Jr.’ This Weekend

By ARYA PATEL

COOPERSTOWN

Cooperstown Central School seventh- and eighth-graders are preparing to take the stage on Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26, for their annual theatrical production. Performances of “Moana Jr.” will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Sterling Auditorium at Cooperstown High School.

Around 30 junior-high students have helped in creating this production, along with band teacher Kerri Hogle, who is also the director of this year’s play.

“I would love for the community to see how hard the students have been working. They’ve been fun to work with,” Hogle said, alluding to the past two and a half months of hard work by all involved.

The seventh- and eighth-graders have attended multiple rehearsals every week, Hogle explained. The practices average around two hours. Sometimes longer, as the big weekend inches closer. A basic practice always starts the same way, consisting of a warm up—usually stretches, such as head and shoulder rolls, and arm circles.

Crosby Leinhart, a member of the ensemble, said, “I am feeling nervous and excited for the show because of all the effort everyone is putting in.”

Many seventh- and eighth-graders are also working hard behind the scenes, painting sets, working in the light booth, and going to crew practices to move equipment on stage. The rehearsals cover many aspects of the final production—blocking, music, choreography and costumes, to name a few.

Overwhelmingly, students found the most exciting part of their preparation to be the costumes, while others touched on the social atmosphere and how this has added to their positive school experience.

Roslyn Murray, who plays Moana, said, “’Moana’ is a movie which many people are familiar with. It will be cool to see it performed live.”

The play will be of interest to people of all ages, organizers said, and families are encouraged to attend. Additionally, the orchestra consists of individuals from the local community, including one student.

The music and choreography has been very exciting for the cast to work with, said Jordyn Scott, who plays Chief Ancestor.

“This will be an entertaining show to watch. The choreography and music is very upbeat and exciting,” Scott added.

“All of the students, faculty, and community members have helped to make this production and the preparation successful, and the cast would love for people to see their hard work and dedication pay off,” said Hogle.

Tickets are sold at the door and will be $12.00 for adults, $5.00 for children, and $25.00 for a family ticket; senior citizens admitted by donation. The high school is located at 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown.

Arya Patel is a junior at Cooperstown Central School and an intern at Iron String Press.