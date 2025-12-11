CCS Voters To Decide on School Capital Plan: Informational Meeting Is Tonight

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

Next Tuesday, December 16, Cooperstown Central School District voters will decide whether to approve a new capital project. According to officials, the overall cost is $16,865,300.00 but will not require increased taxes. The district is hosting an informational meeting and public Q&A on the vote and proposal on Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School Auditorium

The cost of the project would be “supported by 71.8% state aid on eligible work and $1,995,000 from the Capital Reserve,” according to a district FAQ page. “As a result, this Capital Project will have no additional tax levy increase for district residents.

“Just like a home, school facilities need regular attention and upkeep to continue to operate as originally intended,” the district explained regarding the need for the project. “The cost of keeping up with the daily wear and tear can rise above what the annual school budget can support. Capital improvement projects are a way for school districts to access state aid to complete larger amount of facilities work than possible within the scope of the annual school budget.”

The plan includes improvements ranging from playground resurfacing at the Elementary School to reconstructing an aged toilet room at the Junior/Senior High School. Other improvements and repairs include roof coating, sanitary pipe reconstruction, new water bottle fillers, aged bus lift replacement, deteriorated classroom floor replacement, and more. A full list, and photos of many of the areas planned for renovation, can be found on their webpage.

“This project strengthens the learning environment across both campuses by improving classrooms, library spaces, counseling areas, athletic facilities, and essential building systems. Students benefit from safer, healthier, and more engaging spaces, while the community gains enhanced recreational opportunities and better-maintained facilities for gatherings, sports, and performances,” the district wrote on the page.

“Most items included in the Capital Project are major repairs or replacements that exceed what the annual operating budget can cover. Routine budget funds used on these items are not eligible for state aid, meaning local taxpayers would bear the full cost. A Capital Project allows the District to receive state aid, protect taxpayers, and complete improvements responsibly.”

The district’s total adopted budget for the 2025-2026 school year was $23,760,273.00.

Voting for the capital project will take place Tuesday, December 16 in the auditorium of the Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School at 39 Linden Avenue. Voters can cast their ballots from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.