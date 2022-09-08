Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Brewery Ommegang

Friday, September 9

Brewery Ommegang

—Firepit Friday Finale Erin Harkes Band from 7-10 pm

—Tap House Café will be open until 9 pm, food truck and patio bar open until 10 pm.

—25th Anniversary Fireworks display at 10 pm.

All events free to the public — all ages welcome. Tables are first come, first served, no outside food or beverages, please!

Saturday, September 10

Main Street, Cooperstown

—25th Anniversary Parade at 11 am

—Cooperstown Pub Crawl all afternoon — get your pub crawl passport at the Ommegang tent in Pioneer Park! Bar crawl stops include: DoubleDay Café, The Pioneer Patio, Sherman’s Tavern, Cooley’s Stone House Tavern, Natty Bumppo’s, The Lake Front Hotel, Rusty Bison,

J & D’s Wagon Wheel, Upstate Bar and Grill, and Brewery Ommegang.

Bring your fully stamped passport back to Ommegang to be entered in a drawing for two great prizes!

1st prize: Two tickets to one of Ommegang’s monthly beer dinners this winter

2nd prize: Two VIP tickets to a 2023 concert of your choice, acts still to be announced

Winners selected onsite at Ommegang on September10. Must be present to win.