TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Group Dance at Ommegang

DANCING—7-9 p.m. “Line Dancing at Ommegang.” Fees apply. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Route 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336455677960632/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CANCELLED – OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUR—9:30-11 a.m. Grace Church, 24 Montgomery Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25201217866161148&set=gm.1810516722929033&idorvanity=128618074452248

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Wilber Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Laura Hurley, (607) 435-1786 or https://susqadk.org/

ART EXPO—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “2025 Annual Art Expo.” Featuring 30+ Utica artists in a range of mediums. 4 Elements Studio, 809 Court Street, Utica. (315) 765-6923 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2297497690703295/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Help staff unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, Lima beans and tropical fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

MINECRAFT CLUB—3:45-4:45 p.m. Learn about our world… in Minecraft. Held Tuesdays through 12/16. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1358365192648824&set=pcb.10161253238771841

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Fall Meditation Drop-In Series.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free; all skill levels welcome. Continues each Tuesday through 12/16. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1207198191440376&set=gm.1555850125396817

FIGURE DRAWING—6:30 p.m. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 483-8432 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. “Library Board Meeting.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events-calendar/?yr=2025&month=11&dy=&cid=my-calendar&time=month

BOARD MEETING—6:30 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension Board of Directors Meeting. Open to the public and held synchronously at the CCESO Center in Cobleskill and Cooperstown. Held in person and online via Zoom. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/03/28/board-of-directors-meeting

