Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas through the Angel Tree Program

The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” are partnering with The Salvation Army again this year to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families through the Angel Tree Program.

This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.

This is the 102nd year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, below. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.

Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than December 8 (to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading). Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.

Questions? Call Santa’s elf Larissa at (607) 547-6103, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or e-mail info@allotsego.com.

Family #1

10-year-old male
Size: 10
Shoe size: 8
Likes: anything, boys’ toys

1-year-old female
Size: 18 months
Shoe size: 5T
Likes: age-appropriate toys,
educational toys

Family #2

6-year-old male
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 4
Likes: boys’ toys, arts and crafts,
board games

3-year-old female
Size: 6
Shoe size: 10
Likes: baby dolls, little girl toys

3-month-old male
Size: 6-9 months
Shoe size: n/a
Likes: baby toys, educational toys

Family #3

9-year-old female
Size: medium-large
Shoe size: 1
Likes: crafts, Barbie accessories,
board games

1-year-old male
Size: 2T
Shoe size: n/a
Likes: learning toys, books, age-
appropriate toys

Family #4

9-year-old female
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 2
Likes: Barbies, girl toys

7-year-old male
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 1
Likes: Army men, boys’ toys

3-year-old male
Size: 4T
Shoe size: 8T
Likes: Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels,
PJ Mask

Family #5

4-year-old male
Size: 4T
Shoe size: 8T
Likes: WWE, LEGOs, Play-Doh

1-year-old female
Size: 18 months
Shoe size: 5T
Likes: baby dolls, Fisher Price
people, Minnie Mouse

Family #6

5-year-old male
Size: 8
Shoe size: 13
Likes: cars and trucks, Spider-Man
and Batman, matching games

4-year-old female
Size: 6/7
Shoe size: 12
Likes: baby dolls, Barbies, makeup,
girly things

Family #7

1-year-old female
Size: 2T
Shoe size: 4
Likes: Minnie Mouse, Toy Story,
Paw Patrol, Bluey

3-month-old male
Size: 3-6 month
Shoe size: n/a
Likes: baby toys

Family #8

7-year-old female
Size: 6/7
Shoe size: 13
Likes: educational toys

12-year-old female
Size: 12
Shoe size: 9.5
Likes: sewing machine

1-year-old female
Size: 12-18 month
Shoe size: baby shoes
Likes: Melissa and Doug brand
toys, wooden baby toys

Family #9

12-year-old male
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 7
Likes- PS4 controller, DreamGear
Street Fighter

12-year-old male
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 6.5
Likes: Spaulding basketball/foot-
ball, ice cream maker

8-year-old male
Size: 8
Shoe size: 2
Likes: Pokémon cards, Hot Wheels
set, remote control spider

Family #10

7-year-old female
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 13
Likes: Pokémon, Switch games, arts
and crafts, Barbies

2-year-old male
Size: 3T
Shoe size: 10T
Likes: Pokémon, building toys, cars
and trucks, dinosaurs

