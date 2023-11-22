Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas through the Angel Tree Program

The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” are partnering with The Salvation Army again this year to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families through the Angel Tree Program.

This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.

This is the 102nd year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, below. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.

Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than December 8 (to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading). Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.

Questions? Call Santa’s elf Larissa at (607) 547-6103, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or e-mail info@allotsego.com.

Family #1

10-year-old male

Size: 10

Shoe size: 8

Likes: anything, boys’ toys

1-year-old female

Size: 18 months

Shoe size: 5T

Likes: age-appropriate toys,

educational toys

Family #2

6-year-old male

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 4

Likes: boys’ toys, arts and crafts,

board games

3-year-old female

Size: 6

Shoe size: 10

Likes: baby dolls, little girl toys

3-month-old male

Size: 6-9 months

Shoe size: n/a

Likes: baby toys, educational toys

Family #3

9-year-old female

Size: medium-large

Shoe size: 1

Likes: crafts, Barbie accessories,

board games

1-year-old male

Size: 2T

Shoe size: n/a

Likes: learning toys, books, age-

appropriate toys

Family #4

9-year-old female

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 2

Likes: Barbies, girl toys

7-year-old male

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 1

Likes: Army men, boys’ toys

3-year-old male

Size: 4T

Shoe size: 8T

Likes: Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels,

PJ Mask

Family #5

4-year-old male

Size: 4T

Shoe size: 8T

Likes: WWE, LEGOs, Play-Doh

1-year-old female

Size: 18 months

Shoe size: 5T

Likes: baby dolls, Fisher Price

people, Minnie Mouse

Family #6

5-year-old male

Size: 8

Shoe size: 13

Likes: cars and trucks, Spider-Man

and Batman, matching games

4-year-old female

Size: 6/7

Shoe size: 12

Likes: baby dolls, Barbies, makeup,

girly things

Family #7

1-year-old female

Size: 2T

Shoe size: 4

Likes: Minnie Mouse, Toy Story,

Paw Patrol, Bluey

3-month-old male

Size: 3-6 month

Shoe size: n/a

Likes: baby toys

Family #8

7-year-old female

Size: 6/7

Shoe size: 13

Likes: educational toys

12-year-old female

Size: 12

Shoe size: 9.5

Likes: sewing machine

1-year-old female

Size: 12-18 month

Shoe size: baby shoes

Likes: Melissa and Doug brand

toys, wooden baby toys

Family #9

12-year-old male

Size: 14/16

Shoe size: 7

Likes- PS4 controller, DreamGear

Street Fighter

12-year-old male

Size: 14/16

Shoe size: 6.5

Likes: Spaulding basketball/foot-

ball, ice cream maker

8-year-old male

Size: 8

Shoe size: 2

Likes: Pokémon cards, Hot Wheels

set, remote control spider

Family #10

7-year-old female

Size: 10/12

Shoe size: 13

Likes: Pokémon, Switch games, arts

and crafts, Barbies

2-year-old male

Size: 3T

Shoe size: 10T

Likes: Pokémon, building toys, cars

and trucks, dinosaurs