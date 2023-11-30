Editorial of November 30, 2023

There Are Angels Among Us

December is upon us, and those special holidays—Hanukkah, Solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Years—are once more on the horizon. It’s a very cheery time of year, centered on family and loved ones and festive events and parties and twinkling lights and bright trees and the far-away North Pole and, no doubt, presents. For everyone. But not everyone around here is in the position to provide their family with everything they would like to, and so, although we may not always see it, there is sadness tucked in amidst the joy. Although we should of course be doing so throughout the year, it’s a good idea to think strongly, really, truly, and often of those amongst us who may not be as fortunate, and are struggling to make ends meet, especially at this time of year.

Since 1921, “The Freeman’s Journal” has sponsored a Christmas Fund drive to help our local families in need, contributing clothes for their children, food for their tables and presents—toys—for under their trees at a time when the holiday season could leave them bereft and out of the festive swirl of things. Rowan D. Spraker Sr., the editor and publisher of the Journal at the time, created the fund as a Christmas gift to the residents in need who were unable to provide a holiday for their children, families and, often enough, their animals.

Our Christmas Fund was surely modeled on the Neediest Cases Fund of the “New York Times,” whose publisher, Adolph S. Ochs, decided—on Christmas Day in 1911—that the newspaper should use its pages to give back to its community. When the big season arrived in 1912, the paper published 100 accounts of fellow New Yorkers who were struggling to provide for themselves and their families, suggesting a number of charities that were already helping such people to which its readers could donate. This was a brilliant combination of journalism and the spirit of giving, and it’s still working today.

Here, the Christmas Fund has worked as well for “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.” Through the stories about these families that have been printed for more than a century, the newspapers have been able to reach out to their readers and help them understand that not only are there many people in need, but also many ways to help them. Until recently, “The Freeman’s Journal” chose its fund beneficiaries with the help of Opportunities for Otsego, an agency founded in 1966 that works to alleviate poverty and foster self-sufficiency. Several years ago, however, the newspaper began working with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which was created in 1979 to provide anonymously donated clothing and toys for children, little “angels,” who may otherwise go without at Christmas time.

Twenty-four angels, from 10 families, are on the tree at “The Freeman’s Journal’s” office at 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, awaiting their “adoption.” Those interested in helping to make their holiday season a happy one can call Larissa at (607) 547-6103. There are additional angels on a tree at The Salvation Army Chapel at 25 River Street, Oneonta. Gifts should be new, unwrapped and dropped off by December 8 at either angel location.

Thank you.