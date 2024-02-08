Celebration of Life

Roger C. Smith

ROGER C. SMITH

(Photo Provided)

The family of Roger Colton Smith invites the entire community of Cooperstown to join them on Saturday, February 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Cooperstown Veterans Club for a Celebration of Life in memory of Roger.

A Native Son of Cooperstown, Roger was a Navy Veteran, a former USPS Postmaster of Cooperstown, a third-generation family business owner of Spurbeck’s Grocery in the Village of Cooperstown, a former Cooperstown Rotary President, and a dedicated community member. The Smith Family would like to honor Roger’s commitment to his community by welcoming all members of the community to the memorial celebration.