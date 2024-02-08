Celebration of Life
Roger C. Smith
The family of Roger Colton Smith invites the entire community of Cooperstown to join them on Saturday, February 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Cooperstown Veterans Club for a Celebration of Life in memory of Roger.
A Native Son of Cooperstown, Roger was a Navy Veteran, a former USPS Postmaster of Cooperstown, a third-generation family business owner of Spurbeck’s Grocery in the Village of Cooperstown, a former Cooperstown Rotary President, and a dedicated community member. The Smith Family would like to honor Roger’s commitment to his community by welcoming all members of the community to the memorial celebration.