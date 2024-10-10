CFOC $50,000 Fall 2024 Grant Awards Cycle Now Open

SPRINGFIELD—As of September 24, the Community Foundation of Otsego County Fall 2024 Awards Cycle is live online at cfotsego.org/fall-2024-award-cycle. CFOC is allocating $50,000.00 to focus on enrichment programming and needs for children from birth through elementary school.

CFOC seeks proposals to support programs that implement new approaches and expand the number of children served.

Officials said they understand that needs are great, and the total award amount is insufficient to meet all the needs of Otsego County’s children, so this awards cycle is centering on the following types of programs that:

Focus on health-related needs, including, but not limited to, mental health and dental hygiene

Provide necessities to support learning (e.g., warm clothing, daily nutrition, language services)

Help to transport children to facilitate their attendance in enrichment programs

Assist with the costs of training and credentialing childcare workers

Remove cost barriers to participation in enrichment programs in the arts and sports

Applicants must be 501c3 organizations. Groups fiscally sponsored by a 501c3 nonprofit organization are eligible, but must submit evidence of sponsorship. Funds will be disbursed through the sponsor, which must provide the identifying information requested in the application, CFOC officials said.

The deadline for receiving applications is Friday, November 8. Preference will be given to requests of under $10,000.00 and to programs that fit well with the core mission of the applicant organization. According to a media release, CFOC also favors applications for one-time or start-up expenses.

Find applications and further information at cfotsego.org/fall-2024-award-cycle