County Issues State of Emergency, Outdoor Burning Ban

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair Edwin Frazier Jr. has declared a State of Emergency and a ban on outdoor burning in Otsego County as of noon on Monday, October 28. Drought conditions have affected the water supply throughout the county and therefore have increased the risk of wildfires. This State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order, according to officials.

Pursuant to Section 24 of New York State Executive Law, and to preserve the public safety, the full order reads as follows:

AN ORDER AND DECLARATION FOR A BURN BAN FOR ALL OF OTSEGO COUNTY

WHEREAS,the County of Otsego Board Chairman hereby finds the circumstances present within the County that creates a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning; and

WHEREAS,Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, authorizes political subdivisions to take whatever prudent action that is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community; and

WHEREAS,October 28, 2024, the County of Otsego Board Chairman issued a Declaration of a Local State of Emergency regarding the severe drought conditions; and

NOW, THEREFORE, it is ORDEREDthat outdoor burning is prohibited in all of Otsego County as follows:

1. Actions prohibited:

a) A person violates this order if he/she/they burn any combustible materials in an outdoor area.

b) A person violates this order if he/she/they engage in any outdoor activity which could allow flames or sparks that could result in a fire.

2. Enforcement:

a) Upon notification of suspected outdoor burning, the local fire department shall respond to the scene to contain and/or extinguish the fire.

b) As soon as possible, New York State Forest Rangers office and the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services shall be notified and respond to investigate the nature of the fire.

3. This order does not applyto the following outdoor burning activities:

a) Firefighter training

b) Burn operations approved by the New York State Department of Environmental

Conservation.

All outdoor burning of yard debris, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimneys, and cooking fires within Otsego County is prohibited unless:

1. authorized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation;

2. for cooking of food exclusively within a contained gas or charcoal grill.

BE IT FURTHER ORDERED, that the purpose of these orders is the mitigation of public safety hazard posed by wildfires during the current dry weather conditions, and that this order shall expire when the local conditions are again deemed safe, upon such date as determined by the County of Otsego Board Chairman in conjunction with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Emergency Orders are valid from this date, October 28, 2024, 12:00 PM, until November 2, 2024, 12:00 PM, unless an extension of the Emergency Orders are granted prior to their expiration.