CFOC Talk in Cherry Valley is Tonight

CHERRY VALLEY—The Cherry Valley Memorial Library will host Jeff Katz, executive director of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, on Tuesday, September 26. Katz will give a talk about the latest happenings at the CFOC at 7 p.m. All are invited, and people involved with nonprofit organizations and charities are particularly encouraged to attend. The Cherry Valley Memorial Library is located at 61 Main Street, on the corner of Church Street and Main. Registration is not required and attendance is free.

The mission of the CFOC is to lead and inspire community-wide efforts to significantly improve the quality of life and the prosperity of the Otsego County, New York area. Founded in 2019, the first CFOC awards focused on relief and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021-22 Award Cycle focused on capacity building for nonprofits. The 2023 Award Cycle is split into three categories: strengthening nonprofits, strengthening community, and addressing immediate needs.

According to event organizers, the CFOC has generously funded the Cherry Valley Memorial Library during the 2023 Award Cycle. The grant allowed the library to purchase universally accessible outdoor seating and a solar-powered charging station. The outdoor picnic table, designed to accommodate a wheelchair, is located near the library’s book drop on Church Street. Patrons are invited to sit at the table and charge their devices with their own cords at the solar-powered charging station installed on the table.

The Cherry Valley Memorial Library has been free and open to the public since 1923. Current hours of operation are Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is available online at www.cherryvalleylibrary.org