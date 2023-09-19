Photo by Maureen Culbert

Otsego County Nonprofits Taking Part in Mohawk Valley Gives

Twenty-four Hour Day of Giving is Wednesday, September 20

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

OTSEGO COUNTY—More than 60 Otsego County charitable organizations are poised to raise funds this Wednesday, September 20 via the Mohawk Valley Gives online portal.

What began in 2022 as a standalone project initiated by The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Mohawk Valley Gives is a 24-hour day of giving that has grown to include three additional options for donors in 2023.

“Mohawk Valley Gives was intended to help nonprofits secure new donors and raise funds during a quiet time of the year,” said Nick Grimmer, director of giving strategies at CFHOC. “This year, there are three sub-campaigns being held in conjunction with Mohawk Valley Gives—the Community Foundation of Otsego County Campaign, the Staffworks Save A Life Campaign (specific to animal welfare organizations) and the UpMobility Foundation Campaign.”

“Mohawk Valley Gives was an existing event and platform created by The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties that the Community Foundation of Otsego County worked to gain access to for Otsego nonprofits,” said Jeff Katz, CFOC executive director.

Otsego County nonprofits could not participate in 2022, Katz said.

“When the Community Foundation held its first nonprofit breakfast last November, nonprofit [leaders] expressed their need for fundraising help. Mohawk Valley Gives is an answer to that request,” Katz continued. “Our Otsego nonprofits could not have accessed Mohawk Valley Gives without the work of the Community Foundation of Otsego County. Strengthening our nonprofits is a core CFOC role and this is but one way to show we mean that.”

The reaction to this opportunity by Otsego County charitable groups has been tremendous, with higher numbers than expected.

“I had figured on having 30 [participants],” Katz said. “We’re thrilled at the enthusiastic response.”

Katz also thanked Bank of Cooperstown and New York Central Mutual, Otsego County sponsors of Mohawk Valley Gives.

Grimmer pointed out that, while Mohawk Valley Gives is powered by CFOHC, all funds raised for the three sub-campaigns go directly to CFOC, Staffworks Save A Life and the UpMobility Foundation, respectively. To learn more, visit givemv.org.

Early giving for Mohawk Valley Gives began on September 13 and two Otsego County organizations are in the top 10 on the current leaderboard—Glimmerglass Festival (CFOC) and the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Staffworks Save A Life).

Participating Otsego County nonprofits include educational resources, food pantries, arts organizations, civic groups, environmental organizations, museums, health and wellness institutions, and much more. For a complete directory, visit https://www.givemv.org/info/otsego.