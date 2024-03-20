CGP Student To Offer Free Tech Assistance

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Graduate Program will host a free program, “Tech Time With Calen,” during the last weekend in March. Calen Cavallaro, a second-year CGP student, is skilled in a multitude of tech-related issues and is happy to help. Laptops, phones, Wi-Fi, smart watches—he does it all.

Cavallaro’s tech sessions begin on Friday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. He will meet with folks at the CGP building, located as 5838 State Route 80. Walk-ins are welcome, but sign-ups ahead of time are encouraged. House calls and alternative meet-ups are available if these dates are not convenient for participants.

To reach out for more information, or to sign up, e-mail Cavallaro at cavac802@oneonta.edu or call (541) 630-0829.