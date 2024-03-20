Advertisement. Advertise with us

CGP Student To Offer Free Tech Assistance

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Graduate Program will host a free program, “Tech Time With Calen,” during the last weekend in March. Calen Cavallaro, a second-year CGP student, is skilled in a multitude of tech-related issues and is happy to help. Laptops, phones, Wi-Fi, smart watches—he does it all.

Cavallaro’s tech sessions begin on Friday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. He will meet with folks at the CGP building, located as 5838 State Route 80. Walk-ins are welcome, but sign-ups ahead of time are encouraged. House calls and alternative meet-ups are available if these dates are not convenient for participants.

To reach out for more information, or to sign up, e-mail Cavallaro at cavac802@oneonta.edu or call (541) 630-0829.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 Otsego 2000 Presents Series On Local Historic Preservation HISTORIC PRESERVATION—5:30 p.m. Otsego 2000’s series on preserving local history presents Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk for “All the Colors of the Rainbow: Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,” an overview of historic paint colors, how their popularity changed over time, and what colors were likely used architecturally and why. Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, North Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-8881 or visit facebook.com/otsego2000/ BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org…

Editorial: The Kindness of Strangers

With his passion for informative museums and his dream of a U.S. education, Ampong has said his goal is to help establish one of the best museums in his home country. From a young age, he has dreamed of finding a new life in the U.S. and of returning home to enrich Ghana.…

NY State Assembly Recognizes Local Historian for Her Work

Eckmair was specifically acknowledged for her involvement in a research project which ultimately quashed an Army Corps of Engineers plan to install a series of dams in the Butternut Valley. According to the citation, these dams would have created a 7-mile-long lake, thus “flooding the entire village and most of the Butternut Valley and over 4,000 years of Native American civilization.” Congress deauthorized the monies appropriated for the plan in 1979.…