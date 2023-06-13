HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

HISTORIC PRESERVATION—5:30 p.m. Otsego 2000’s series on preserving local history presents Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk for “All the Colors of the Rainbow: Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,” an overview of historic paint colors, how their popularity changed over time, and what colors were likely used architecturally and why. Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, North Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-8881 or visit facebook.com/otsego2000/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

TODDLER PROM—10 a.m. Get the baby or toddler dressed in their best and bring them in ready to party (then nap). Registration required. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HEALING GRIEF—10 a.m. Lost a loved one? Join this four-week program, “The Art of Bereavement,” offering a research based, creative approach to explore grief and loss through art engagement. Free, registration required. Presented by Helios Care at the Delhi Office of the Aging, 97 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Noon. Eat out at local restaurants and raise support for Helios Care. This week, enjoy a meal at Sloan’s NY Grill, 337 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit helioscare.org/events/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of mashed potato-topped chicken casserole, tossed salad and cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

MEDICARE 101—1 p.m. Learn more and get your questions answered in an informative session discussing Medicare health insurance, including Parts A, B, C, D, and more. Helpful for individuals turning 65 who need to sign up, those who intend to work a few more years, and those already on Medicare and want a better understanding. Registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging at the Wells Bridge Fire Hall, 116 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 547-4232 or visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.