HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-06-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 6

BASEBALL STORIES – 6-8 p.m. Local fans are invited to share their stories about Oneonta’s baseball history. Hosted by Bob Brzozowski and Chris Vredenburg at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/visit/

PLANTING – 1-4 p.m. Join Otsego Land Trust to beautify the gardens at Brookwood Point, 6000 New York 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547.2366 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/volunteer-day-at-brookwood-gardens/

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Join the community to discuss Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation about Oneonta. All welcome. Held each Tuesday in The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Windswept Acres, Delancy, with hike leader Roberta Austin. (607) 865-6540 or visit susqadk.org

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

POULTRY SCREENING—4-6 p.m. Poultry exhibitors are required to get exhibit birds tested for poultry pullorum, a disease that leads to the deaths of young birds and cannot be treated. Testing held at the Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill Street, Morris. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/06/06/poultry-pullorum-testing-2023-otsego-county

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

PREQUALIFICATION – 5-7 p.m. Stop at the bank after the workday to meet with experienced banking professionals and lenders and find out what kind of home loan you qualify for. Bank of Cooperstown, 34 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2210 or visit facebook.com/Bank.of.Cooperstown

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

RABIES CLINIC – 6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccination certificate for reference. Unadilla Clifton Park. (607) 547-4230.