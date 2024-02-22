Advertisement. Advertise with us

Chamber Of Commerce Seeks Nominations

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for the following annual awards: Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award, Business of the Year Award and the 2024 Breakthrough Award.

The Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award is given to a citizen of Otsego County who has made a long-term impact on our region and who gives back to the community.

The Otsego County Chamber Business of the Year Award recognizes a business in Otsego County that has made a consistent and substantial impact in the community.

The Breakthrough Award is a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit and is given to a business or individual in Otsego County that has shown innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and growth potential.

Nominations can be made online at https://form.jotform.com/info_info671_Chamber/2024-annual-dinner-award-nomination

These awards will be presented at the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Spring
Dinner and Awards Ceremony on April 25 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel. Tickets are $119.00 each or $999.00 for a table of 10.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (607) 432-4500 or contact Katrina Van Zandt at kvanzandt@otsegocc.com, Karen Laing at klaing@otsegocc.com, or Sean Lewis at slewis@otsegocc.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 Otsego County Chamber Awards Dinner AWARDS DINNER—5:30 p.m. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate this year’s award winners: Geoffrey Doyle, Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen of the Year; Casella Waste Systems, Business of the Year Award; Creekside Industries, Breakthrough Award; Connie Herzig, Volunteer of the Year; and Dan Buttermann, Leadership Otsego Distinguished Alumnus. Held at the Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-annual-spring-awards-dinner-blooming-with-brilliance-1079 BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

News from the Noteworthy: Locals: ‘Wake Up and Smell the Coffee’

As someone who has lived nearly everywhere, I would like to say something out loud to those who choose to see only inconveniences inside this county-wide community. Please, wake up and smell the coffee. It’s wafting on the breeze from the successful java shop on the corner.…

News from the Noteworthy: Sean Lewis: ‘Chamber Has a Lot Going On’

As we approach the fourth quarter holiday season, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is moving into a very busy period of community activity. As always, the OCCC participates in efforts that support our communities and the nearly 300 member businesses, organizations, and individuals we serve.…