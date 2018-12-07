By: Jim Kevlin  12/07/2018  2:52 pm
Chamber To Enter Local Energy Debate

FORUM PLANNED DEC. 31

ONEONTA – With the local debate raging over XNG trucks and a natural-gas decompression station suggested for the Pony Farm Business Park, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is entering the discussing of future energy needs.

The chamber announced it will host an Energy Infrastructure Summit 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at The Otesaga.  Registration details will be sent to chamber members.

“We recognize that the creation and execution of a county-wide energy infrastructure plan will require communication, consensus building and teamwork, involving all community stakeholders,” said chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan.  “By coming together, we will shape strategies for an energy roadmap that will create economic advantage, mitigate climate change and improve energy performance.”

