Cherry Valley Gears Up for Timber Sports

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

CHERRY VALLEY

The Cherry Valley Outdoor Games are set to return with one of the most ambitious lineups yet, bringing national‑level competition, new endurance challenges, and major community support to the Juneteenth weekend, June 19–21. Event organizer Nathan Waterfield says this year’s games reflect both the growth of the event and the strength of the local partnerships behind it.

A major highlight for 2026 is a new collaboration with STIHL Timbersports, which will bring the National Qualifiers to Cherry Valley for the first time.

“We have partnered with STIHL Timbersports to host the National Qualifiers on the first day of the event,” Waterfield said. “The top four athletes from both the men’s and women’s divisions will be invited to the National Championships held in Milwaukee July 25-26.”

The qualifiers will give spectators a full day of elite competition, featuring some of the top lumberjack and lumberjill athletes in the country. Events throughout the weekend will showcase the full range of professional timber sports, including the hotsaw, standing block chop, one‑board and three‑board springboard, double buck, axe throwing, and endurance‑based disciplines. For the games, the STIHL partnership marks a significant step forward, elevating the event’s profile and drawing national attention to Cherry Valley.

Alongside the qualifiers, organizers are introducing a brand‑new event: the Jack and Jill Endurance Race, which Waterfield described as one of the toughest competitions the games have ever hosted. Unlike traditional single‑discipline events, the endurance race strings together multiple high‑intensity challenges in a single continuous run.

Women competitors will complete three disciplines back‑to‑back—such as underhand chop, single buck, and a speed‑based discipline—before handing off to their male teammate, who will take on four additional events in succession. The combined time determines the standings.

Teams will run two time trials, with the top four advancing to an elimination‑style final later in the weekend.

“It will be a grueling race that will challenge the toughest lumberjacks and lumberjills from across the country,” Waterfield said.

The endurance race joins a full slate of competitions scheduled throughout the weekend. Friday’s STIHL Timbersports qualifiers will anchor the opening day, while Saturday features the Jack and Jill time trials, axe‑throwing preliminaries and finals, the Women’s One‑Board and Standing Block Championships, the Hotsaw Championship, and the Solo Division Endurance events. Sunday brings additional live music, craft vendors, and family activities, including the popular Kids Wood Chip Treasure Hunt.

Waterfield said the expanded programming reflects the organizers’ commitment to offering a premier experience for both athletes and spectators.“That commitment is made possible by strong community and the tremendous support we get from our sponsors,” Waterfield said.

“This event simply could not happen without the tremendous support we get from our sponsors,” Waterfield said.

AllOtsego and its affiliates are among those sponsors.

He noted that the event has received “significant anonymous contributions enabling us to focus on hosting a premiere event and competition for our community and beyond.”

This year’s presenting sponsors, Kleis Equipment and LiUNA, play a key role in keeping the Cherry Valley Outdoor Games accessible. Their support allows the games to maintain free admission and offer live music throughout the weekend—a combination that helps draw families, visitors, and longtime fans.

Waterfield said organizers are hoping for a strong turnout, not only to support the athletes but to highlight what Cherry Valley has to offer.

“We are always hoping for a big crowd because it brings out the best in the athletes and makes for a fun atmosphere,” he said. “We hope the Outdoor Games draws attention to the great community of Cherry Valley and everything it has to offer—accommodations, restaurants, museums, and more!”

With national qualifiers, new endurance challenges, and a foundation of community support, the 2026 Cherry Valley Outdoor Games are poised to deliver one of the event’s most exciting years yet.