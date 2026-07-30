SQSPCA: Situation for Rescued Puppies Remains Serious

Nine Great Dane puppies are fighting for their lives with help from the SQSPCA medical team. (Photo provided)

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

COOPERSTOWN

Great Dane puppies rescued during last weekend’s emergency operation in Schoharie County remain in critical condition as the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals continues intensive, round‑the‑clock care while its campus stays closed to the public.

On Saturday, July 25, SQSPCA staff assisted in the rescue of more than 30 animals, including 13 Great Dane puppies suffering from parvovirus, a highly contagious and dangerous viral disease that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the disease most often strikes in pups between six and 20 weeks old, but older animals are sometimes also affected.

According to Allison Hungerford, BBA, LVT, director of communications for the SQSPCA, the situation remains extremely serious for the youngest animals involved. Hungerford said that nine puppies are still fighting for their lives out of the 17 removed from the scene, noting that four puppies were taken directly to an emergency clinic by the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office before arriving at the shelter. Eight of the puppies have succumbed to the illness.

“Many of the puppies remain in critical condition,” she said. “Yesterday, an adult dog who was exposed on scene because it was sharing a living environment with the puppies tested positive for parvovirus.” She added that the medical team continues to monitor each animal closely. “As of right now, their prognosis is guarded. We don’t know what their future holds at this time, but we are doing everything possible to give them the best chance at survival.”

Hungerford explained that the shelter, located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, moved quickly to contain the outbreak once it became clear the incoming dogs were likely exposed.

“When we received the news that the dogs coming into our care were likely exposed and/or showing symptoms of parvovirus, we put a call out to our community for foster homes,” she said. “Nearly all of the dogs we had in our shelter found foster homes, allowing us to consider the entire shelter a quarantine zone for the dogs in this case.”

SQSPCA Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Jennifer Lukovsky is coordinating treatment with veterinarians at Cornell, following best‑practice protocols. To ensure continuity of care for unrelated emergencies, the shelter is using Campbell Hill Farm as a satellite location, where staff can respond to dog emergencies and place animals in foster homes when needed.

Inside the shelter, strict biosecurity measures are in place to prevent any spread of disease.

“Our team is using full PPE throughout the shelter, and we have dedicated team members caring for the dogs that were exposed and another team caring for the puppies with active parvovirus,” Hungerford said. “They are all in separate isolation areas.”

She noted that the facility’s design—funded by community support—has allowed the organization to contain the outbreak effectively.

“We are confident in our abilities to prevent any spread inside our walls,” Hungerford said.

The SQSPCA has announced it will remain closed through Sunday, August 2, though Hungerford said the closure may be extended.

“As of right now, we do not have an exact timeline,” she said. “While our campus is currently closed to the public, our mission remains very active. We are still here for our community.”

The organization expects to resume its low‑cost cat spay/neuter clinic the week of August 10. Adoptions for healthy, unexposed animals continue by appointment, with many meet‑and‑greets held at Campbell Hill Farm. Hungerford emphasized the importance of keeping those adoptions moving, and potential adopters can browse available animals on the SQSPCA website and call (607) 547‑8111 to schedule appointments.

Despite the challenges, the SQSPCA continues to receive assistance from across the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support,” Hungerford said.

The shelter is currently in need of dry puppy food, canned dog food, towels, blankets, sheets, paper towels and garbage bags.

Donations can be made through the SQSPCA website, sqspca.org. Contributions are helping sustain the intensive care required for the critically ill puppies.