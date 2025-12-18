Town of Cherry Valley board members gathered for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, December 11. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Cherry Valley Passes One-year Moratorium on Large-Scale Solar, Wind

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

CHERRY VALLEY

The Town of Cherry Valley’s board unanimously passed a one-year moratorium on large-scale solar farm and wind turbine projects at their meeting last Thursday, December 11. Officials cited a need for more clarity in town law after ambiguities led to a lawsuit.

“This Moratorium is intended to provide a temporary stop-gap measure that will temporarily prohibit the review and approval…of certain solar energy systems and wind energy conversion systems,” the legislation’s “Purpose” section reads in part. The law says the town will use the year to draft amendments to existing town solar and wind laws, hold public hearings for them, and then adopt and file them.

In 2024, East Springfield Solar LLC proposed a 2.5 MW, 15-acre solar project in the town. Disputes over the meaning of language in existing town law governing such projects culminated in the company filing an Article 78 lawsuit. Early this year, court documents show, the town and company agreed to a temporary adjournment while the company pursued a variance. In April, East Springfield Solar LLC discontinued its suit.

An attorney who represented East Springfield Solar LLC did not respond to inquiries by press time. Town Supervisor Tom Garretson told AllOtsego the company eventually walked away from the project.

“That gave us the perfect opportunity to put the moratorium in place,” Garretson said.

Garretson, who has served as supervisor for around two decades, said he could recall only one other instance of an applicable project being proposed.

The moratorium does not impact small wind and solar projects as defined by current town laws, or projects which may have been approved prior to passage. The moratorium will end next December.