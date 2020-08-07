Chief Clinical Officer Heneghan Leaving Bassett After 28 Years

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare Network today announced the departure of Dr. Steven Heneghan, the network’s chief clinical officer and a key player in recent successful efforts to limit the coronavirus locally.

Dr. Bill LeCates, Bassett Hospital president, will assume interim responsibilities of chief medical officer for the hospital and the network on an interim basis.

Heneghan is departing after 28 years with Bassett to pursue other opportunities, the announcement said. He was appointed chief clinical officer in 2013.

The Bassett Network’s new president & CEO, Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, thanked Heneghan for his service, and LeCates for assuming the interim duties.

As interim CMO, LeCates will oversee the 500-physician Bassett Medical Group, along with the Group’s COO Frank Panzarella.

A search for a new physician leader of the Bassett Medical Group will begin immediately.