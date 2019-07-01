Chloe C. Laubmeier, 86; Served At Nuremberg, Active In VFW Post

MORRIS – Chloe C. Laubmeier, 86, a soldier who met her husband while involved with security at the Nuremberg Trials, and later was involved in founding Morris’ VFW post, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, while being cared for by her family. Jim and Mike were there for her when she needed them most.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1932, the first of four children born to Luther Campbell and Ethel Adams. Her early years were spent “down yonder” in the hollows of Southeast Kentucky. Being the oldest child wasn’t always easy in the coal mining town of Viper, Ky.

Chloe enlisted in the Army in 1950. She was stationed in Munich, Germany, with the 508th Military Police Company, supplying security detail during the last part of the Nuremburg trials. That’s where she met her soon-to-be husband, George Laubmeier. They married in Munich and had their first child, George Jr. there.

After Chloe and George were both honorably discharged from the Army, they moved to Morris.

Chloe, along with being a wonderful mother and raising four children, decided to work for the H. W. Naylor Company. She retired after 35 years in 2001.

After Chloe’s retirement she became very active in forming a VFW Post in the Morris area. She and George really enjoyed the friends and comrades at the VFW Post 1417 and the success it would become.

When Chloe was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer, she sat down with her two sons and told them she was going to fight back. Chloe never stopped fighting from the time she received the news until the last shallow breath she took. She fought the battle for six years.

Chloe is survived by her two sons, Michael (partner, Vicky) and James (partner, Donna); grandchildren, Mya Laubmeier and Garrett Novak; nieces, Linda Kolnick and daughter,Kelly, Nancy and Bobby Barker and their children, Brian and Keri; her sister, Barbra Cornett; niece, Kathy; nephews, Tim and Adam and their families; sister-in-law, Joann, nephews, Kevin, Richard and Scott Pusey, and niece, Chloe Pusey. She is also survived by close friends,Debbie, Lillian, Marge, Leona, Sally and all of her friends at the Morris VFW.

Chloe was predeceased by her husband, George; son George Jr.; daughter, Christene; granddaughter, Jessica; brother, Richard; and sister, June.

Her family gives special thanks to the Bassett Cancer Institute, Dr. Knight and to the wonderful staff and nurses. They make miracles happen every day. They also give special recognition to Staci and Bonnie at the institute for making her so warm and comfortable and to Butch Keator from the VFW for all of his help to the family.

There will be an informal memorial service and celebration of life with military honors at the Morris VFW Post 1417, 314 Ellis Road, Laurens, at 5 pm., Saturday, July 6.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Chloe’s memory may be made to the VFW Post 1417, P.O. Box 2, Morris, NY 13808.

Online condolences may be shared for the family at www.johnstonfh.com.

Chloe’s family has entrusted the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris with her care.