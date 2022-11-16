Chobani Donates Gifts To Help St. James Food Programs

Feeding Ministries Director Marcia Hoag greets Chobani’s Donald Brown upon delivery of donated coolers. (Photo provided)

ONEONTA—St. James Episcopal Church is now able to store produce for prolonged periods of time, thanks to Chobani. The locally-based yogurt producer continued its tradition of community engagement by donating three coolers to St. James Feeding Ministries.

St. James Feeding Ministries services the surrounding area by providing food to those in need. Their Lord’s Table, located at 18 Elm Street in Oneonta, provides hot meals five days a week from 4-5:30 p.m. Typically serving 500-plus meals a week, they were recently forced to cut back hours due to budget constraints.

The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, another Feeding Ministries program, serves meat, canned goods, boxed items, bread, and produce to more than 300 families once a month.

Even after a recent $200,000 building addition funded by community donations which allowed space for a walk-in freezer, their ability to serve fresh produce had decreased.

Thanks to Chobani’s donation, the Feeding Ministries programs can maximize the shelf-life of their food and continue serving the surrounding communities. Feeding Ministries Director Marcia Hoag personally extended thanks to Don Brown, Chobani’s community impact manager, for the generous gift.

For more information or to contribute to the Feeding Ministries program, call (607) 373-0857 or e-mail feedingministries@stjamesoneonta.org.