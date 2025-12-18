Friends of Christmas To Host 38th Community Christmas Dinner

ONEONTA—This year’s Friends of Christmas Community Dinner presented by Saturday’s Bread, a longstanding Oneonta tradition that ensures no one spends the holidays alone or without a warm, festive meal, will take place on Saturday, December 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street.

In-person dining will be offered for this year’s Italian-themed dinner from 12:30-2:30 p.m., with pick-up and meal deliveries available throughout the morning for individuals and families across the region.

The annual event provides free holiday meals—served in person, via pick-up, or delivered to homes—for anyone who is alone, food-insecure or simply in need of connection during the Christmas season.

The Friends of Christmas organization also announced that it has received a $10,000.00 charitable contribution from Chobani, helping to cover ingredients and meal production costs, a warm winter hat for each guest, and additional funds designated local for food pantries.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Chobani, and the Friends of Christmas Community Dinner represents the very best of what it means to take care of one another,” said Don Brown, senior community manager at Chobani. “We’re grateful to support this cherished Oneonta tradition and help ensure everyone has a warm meal and a sense of belonging during the holidays. Moments like these remind us that when we come together, we all grow stronger.”

This contribution reflects Chobani’s continued commitment to fighting food insecurity and strengthening communities across Central New York, officials said.

Meal deliveries will begin at 10 a.m. on December 20. Pick-up meals will be ready at 11:30 a.m., with in-person dining from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vegan options are available. Those interested can RSVP at www.friendsofchristmas.org or by calling (607) 431-8025.

Volunteers are needed December 17-20 for meal preparation, packaging, deliveries, set-up, serving and clean-up. Individuals, families and workplace teams are welcome, officials said.

Founded at St. Mary’s Church in 1987 and now presented by Saturday’s Bread, the Friends of Christmas Community Dinner has served as a beacon of hope and compassion for nearly four decades. Learn more, volunteer or donate at www.friendsofchristmas.org.