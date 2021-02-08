CHOBANI SET TO GO PUBLIC

Stock Offering Might

Raise Up To $10 Billion

WEST EDMESTON – Chobani LLC, which over 16 years grew from five employees in a former milk plant in West Edmeston to a multi-national vendor of Greek yogurt, is preparing for a public listing of its shares, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Chobani is eyeing an initial public offering later this year that it hopes could value the Norwich, company at as much as $7 billion to $10 billion, according to the Journal.