By: Jim Kevlin  02/08/2021  10:19 am
CHOBANI SET TO GO PUBLIC

Hamdi Ulukaya in 2010 during a major expansion of the former West Edmeston milk plan he bought in 2005. (AllOTSEGO.com file photo)

WEST EDMESTON – Chobani LLC, which over 16 years grew from five employees in a former milk plant in West Edmeston to a multi-national vendor of Greek yogurt, is preparing for a public listing of its shares, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Chobani is eyeing an initial public offering later this year that it hopes could value the Norwich, company at as much as $7 billion to $10 billion, according to the Journal.

The 16-year-old company, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, a former Cooperstown resident, has been expanding into refrigerated coffees, creamer, oat milk and other fast-growing sectors, and an infusion of cash from an IPO could give that effort a boost, the newspaper said.

