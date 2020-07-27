Christine Coe (Cooke) Seibel May 6, 1952-July 13, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

FOX LAKE, Ill. – Christine Coe (Cooke) Seibel, 68, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Northwestern University Hospital, following a long illness.

Christine was born May 6, 1952, in Oak Park, Ill., to Charles Eugene Cooke, Jr. and Ruth Coe Cooke (both deceased) of Gross Point, Mich. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Leroy and Grace Coe, Gross Point, Mich., and Charles Eugene and Harriet (VanDycke) Cooke, Sr., Gross Point, Mich.

Christine was married to Ernest Kranich (deceased) and Carl Seibel (deceased). She is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Bradley and Katie Kranich and Adam and Allison Kranich; step-grandsons Ethan, Liam, and Cole Paulley, and granddaughter Andie Kranich.

In addition, she is survived by her brother, Charles Eugene Cooke III and his wife Alma Marie, nephew Charles E. Cooke IV and his wife June, niece Elizabeth Lauffer (Cooke) Walker and her husband, Dickson, many cousins, grandnieces and nephews, Aunt Sally Coe (Mrs. John Coe), and special friend, Beth Oppenheim. Christine had a close bond with her rescue dog, Beanie.

Growing up, Christine enjoyed many summers on Lake Otsego, Cooperstown, at the summer home of her grandparents, Charles and Harriet Cooke, Sr. She had fond memories of the historic Cooke homestead: the farm in East Springfield, situated on the Old Albany Turnpike, which facilitated cattle drives and lodging in its day.

Christine will be buried next to her parents and grandparents at the Springfield Center (N.Y.) Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Tillapaugh Funeral Home, (607) 547-2571.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church in Cooperstown, (607) 547-2213. The date will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the animal shelter of your choice in Christine’s name: Christine Coe (Cooke) Seibel.