Church Displays New Banner

COOPERSTOWN—The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown recently hung a new banner to display its participation in One Home One Future. This is a multi-faith seven-year campaign to strengthen connections and build vibrant communities across generations in local congregations around the country. It is a coalition effort of U.S. faith denominations and organizations for visible and collective care by faith leaders to educate, activate, and support clergy, congregants, youth and all spiritual people—beyond just climate advocates—in meaningful and just climate solutions at the local, regional, and national level. For more information, visit https://www.onehomeonefuture.org/. Information on First Presbyterian Church and its community efforts can be found at https://www.cooppres.org/ or on their Facebook page. (Photo provided)