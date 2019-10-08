Citizens Challenging Dunkin’/Baskin Plan

100+ AT HARB MEETING

At this hour, more than 100 citizens are gathered in Village Hall’s third-floor ballroom, where the Cooperstown Historic Preservation & Architectural Review Board is considering an application for a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskins Robbins co-branded shop at the corner of Main and Walnut streets, just up the street from Cooperstown Elementary School. One of the first speakers, top, was CCS school board member Anthony Scalici (with wife Sydney seated next to him), who contended the pink and orange building seemed like a classic example of “spot zoning”. (Behind Scalici, from right, are citizens Marion Carl, John Davis and Don Naughton. Visible seated at left are H-PARB members Brian Alexander and Joe Festa.) But Zoning Enforcement Officer Jane Gentile advised Scalici the plan meets all set-back and other zoning provisions. Inset, H-PARB board member Roger MacMillan began the meeting by outlining the responsibilities of the H-PARB board, which is concerned with projects fitting in with the character of a neighborhood, not standard planning and zoning issues. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

NO DECISION IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING;