City Manager Idea Going Out Of Favor

After Three Failures, Disillusionment

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – After Common Council’s lively discussion last night over whether to replace a city manager with a city administrator, Mayor Gary Herzig today summoned council to a special meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 12, to decide the question and move on.

At last night’s meeting, veteran Council member John Rafter has dim predictions for the current system: “I don’t think we’ve been successful with city managers; I ask whether we can be successful where two or three councils before us have not been?” he asked.

“The adage of fool me once, fool me twice: Do you really think we’re going to get somebody better?” he said.

Herzig had raised the question: Should Council appointed an interim city manager? The answer appeared to be, no.

In the one system, all City Hall department heads report to the city manager, who is in charge, develops programs and directs staff. In contrast, a city administrator would be charged with implementing the mayor and Common Council’s decisions and strategies.

Deputy Mayor David Rissberger, who chaired the Charter Revision Commission a decade ago, pointed out it’s been eight months since the last city manager – George Korthauer – resigned, and things have been going fine.

“I guess I’ve said it: I’m opposed to an interim,” he said.

Pointing out that two city managers have been fired, and the third left behind a feeling of dissatisfaction, Rafter said, “I’m not going to put my faith in a Messianic figure who’s not going to do better than the other ones have.”