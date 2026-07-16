City Watering Program Strengthens Care for Newly-planted Trees

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

ONEONTA

The City of Oneonta is reinforcing its commitment to urban forestry through a renewed Volunteer Tree Watering Program, an effort designed to help young trees survive their most vulnerable years. According to Public Works Director Chris Yacobucci, the program’s core goal is simple but essential: “to help ensure that the newly-planted trees (two years or less) survive the typically hotter/drier months of the year (May through September).”

Newly-planted trees require consistent care as they establish root systems capable of supporting long‑term growth. Volunteers water each tree once a week, using slow‑release watering bags provided by the city.

“The bag allows the water to slowly seep into the soil, allowing maximum uptake by the tree,” Yacobucci explained.

This method ensures deep watering even when summer conditions are dry.

The city’s use of ArcGIS StoryMaps has modernized the program and made volunteer coordination easier. Via this platform, residents can browse a map of eligible trees, select one to care for and track their weekly visits.

“It allows volunteers to select a tree that they would like to care for and allows them to manage and make notes on any observations they see during their weekly visits,” Yacobucci said.

Once a volunteer chooses a tree, they contact the city to confirm their selection. This prevents overlap and ensures each tree receives consistent care. Training is straightforward: “Volunteers are instructed to fill the watering bags once a week. Volunteers are responsible for transport of water to each location.”

The city supplies the watering bags and monitors progress through both the online platform and in‑person checks performed by the city’s arborist, Steve Novellano.

Only trees planted within the last two years are included in the program.

“Trees in their first two years of planting are most vulnerable because they have to establish a root system that will support the tree in the long term,” Yacobucci explained.

After that, trees are considered established and no longer require supplemental watering.

The renewed volunteer effort comes at a critical time. For years, watering was handled almost entirely by a single dedicated volunteer, former city arborist Fred Hathaway, who cared for roughly 50 trees annually and who has since retired.

“They had stopped their work roughly two years ago,” Yacobucci said. “In that time, tree watering had dropped off and only occurred when city crews were available.”

While the city did not lose trees during that period, staff recognized the need to restore consistent care.

“We determined that we really needed to get to watering trees again… not that we had lost any, just that we wanted to make sure we ensured the best success possible,” Yacobucci clarified.

The revitalized program blends community involvement with practical stewardship, giving residents a direct role in shaping the city’s canopy for decades to come.

To volunteer, report damaged trees or find out which newly-planted trees are located near your street, contact the Department of Public Works at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call (607) 432-2100.